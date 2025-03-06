Father stabbed, son dead in apparent murder-suicide at DeKalb County apartment

article

The Brief A 911 call initially reported a cardiac arrest, but it turned into a murder-suicide investigation. Police found a man with traumatic injuries on the pavement, who was later pronounced dead. Inside the apartment, another man was found stabbed to death.



A medical for a possible heart attack turned into a murder-suicide investigation.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday in the 700 block of N. Indian Creek Drive, just south of the Clarkston city limits.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers arrived at the Village at the Creek apartments after receiving a 911 call reporting a cardiac arrest.

Officers found a man on the pavement suffering from traumatic injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

After further investigation, officers found another man stabbed to death inside the apartment.

Investigators say the man found on the pavement stabbed his father to death, then jumped off the balcony.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released.

The motive behind the deadly incident is under investigation.