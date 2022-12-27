Church works to help family of father, son killed in DeKalb County Christmas fire

A DeKalb County house fire claimed the life of a father and a son on Christmas morning.

Flames broke out at the house in the 2800 block of Thompson Circle just after 3 a.m. Christmas. Several family members were asleep inside the residence.

Randy and Jason Tyler were still inside the residence when fire crews arrived.

Firefighters found Jason suffering from smoke inhalation. He rushed to an area hospital, but did not make it.

Randy Tyler was pronounced dead on scene.

"It's, it's just a tragedy. Every time I look over there, I think about Randy," said neighbor Otis Battle.

Battle lives across the street from the Tylers and recalled the activity at the home in the weeks before Christmas.

"She had just put lights over there, getting the kids presents and stuff. I seen them taking in presents and stuff," said Battle.

The Tylers and their children are longtime members of Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church.

"A wonderful family, just a marvelous family," Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church Sr. Pastor Mark Westmoreland recalled.

Members of the church now are doing what they can for the survivors.

"It was devastating for the church to hear of this on Christmas morning to learn of this tragedy," said Rev. Westmoreland. "We are especially in prayer for Regine right now. That's Sonia's mom. Her husband, Randy, died in the fire. Her son, Jason, died in this fire. Jason, who died in the fire with his father, Randy, has been involved with many ministries here in the church back through his high school years and he was a dear part of this congregation."

The congregation has started a GoFundMe to cover funeral and hospital expenses and help the Tylers get back on their feet.