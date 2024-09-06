Father shares terrifying texts from daughter during Apalachee High School shooting

A local father shared with FOX 5 Atlanta the terrifying experience of receiving frantic texts from his daughter during a school shooting at Apalachee High School, about 40 miles from his workplace in Dunwoody.

Rob McGinnis, whose daughter Brennen is a sophomore at the school, described the terrifying moment his phone started buzzing with alarming messages from his child.

"My phone, it’s like rapid fire going off. 'Daddy, Dad, there’s gunshots, I’m scared.' I just bolted. I said, I gotta go," McGinnis said.

According to Brennen, the gunfire was dangerously close. "Eight shots got fired off right next to me. I couldn’t hear for a second," she said.

McGinnis made the journey from Dunwoody to the high school in under 20 minutes. Along the way, Brennen provided moment-by-moment updates, including a critical message: "I think the police got in. I just can’t talk, I think they got them."

Upon arriving at the school, McGinnis bypassed police blockades and ran on foot to reach his daughter, determined to ensure her safety.

"The police officers were trying to direct parents one way, and I wasn’t having it. She told me through a text that she was on the football field, so that’s where I went," McGinnis said.

Initially, McGinnis said the students, including his daughter, appeared relatively composed. However, as the shock began to wear off, the emotional toll became apparent. "I’m worried about my child. I guess their life has changed forever," he reflected.

McGinnis expressed disbelief that such violence struck his town, but he remains hopeful. "We will get through this. There’s no doubt. We’re strong. This is a strong community."

The Apalachee County School System remains closed for the remainder of the week.

McGinnis said his biggest question is about what happens next. He says they can't go virtual because the students' laptops are still inside the school.