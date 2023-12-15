Father reportedly killed by son during dispute in College Park

On Dec. 13, the Clayton County Police Department responded to a residence in the 5900 block of Friar Court in College Park. Inside the home, officers discovered the lifeless body of 56-year-old Daryl Holmes, who had sustained apparent gunshot wounds.

The incident followed a domestic disturbance between Holmes and his 41-year-old son, Michael Lambert, on Dec. 12. Responding officers addressed the dispute, providing remedies to resolve the conflict. However, despite their intervention, the disagreement persisted. The next day, concerns arose when family members were unable to contact Holmes, prompting a welfare check that revealed his deceased body.

Detectives were able to quickly gather information that led to the identification of Michael Lambert as the individual responsible for his father's death.

On Dec. 14, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about Lambert's whereabouts in Lake City. Deputies were able to locate and arrest Lambert and transported him to the Clayton County Police Department. Following an interview, Lambert was charged with several offenses, including Malice Murder, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, and Aggravated Assault.



