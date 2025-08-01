Father, daughter attacked at White County campground, 4 people arrested

The Brief A father and daughter from Waco were violently attacked at Low Gap Campground on July 26, leaving both hospitalized. The 58-year-old father suffered a critical throat injury, while his 20-year-old daughter stabbed one of the attackers in self-defense. Four suspects from Lula were arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery; more charges may follow.



A father and daughter from Waco were violently attacked at a White County campground on July 26, leaving both hospitalized and four people in custody facing felony charges.

What we know:

Deputies responded to Low Gap Campground on Low Gap Road after reports of an assault and stabbing. When they arrived, they found that a 20-year-old woman had been assaulted by 44-year-old Krista Wilson. During the attack, the young woman defended herself by stabbing Wilson.

The woman’s 58-year-old father was also severely beaten during the incident. Authorities say he was struck in the throat with a glass beer bottle and repeatedly assaulted while lying on the ground. He was airlifted to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition. Wilson was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

An investigation by the White County Sheriff’s Office revealed that four individuals from Lula, Georgia—Krista Wilson, Joshua Wilson (42), Joshua Miller (32), and Charles Miller (39)—were responsible for the assault. All four have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery.

What we don't know:

At this time, we don't know what led to the violent confrontation.

What's next:

Officials say the investigation remains active and additional charges may be forthcoming.