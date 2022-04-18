Father charged for accidentally shooting 2-year-old son

article

Roswell police arrested a 21-year-old father accused of accidentally shooting his 2-year-old son.

Police said Arnijae Stroud faces reckless conduct and second-degree cruelty to children after police found the 2-year-od boy shot at a home on Millbrook Circle on Friday.

Paramedics rushed the boy to the hospital and said he's in stable condition.

Police investigators said Stroud was "manipulating" a handgun in a bedroom when it fired and a bullet hit the child.

He was booked in Fulton County Jail.

Police Chief James Conroy emphasized owners should be cautious when handling guns.

"I am incredibly proud of the work of our entire team of first responders, including 911, Police, Fire, and Medical staff who worked seamlessly to save the life of this young boy," said Conroy. "This was a terrible but entirely preventable accident, and serves as a stark reminder of the need for extreme care and responsibility in the handling of firearms."

