Man killed in Fairburn Road shooting in SW Atlanta, police say

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The Brief A 24-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Fairburn Road SW in Atlanta. Officers responded to 320 Fairburn Rd. SW around 1:12 p.m. Wednesday and found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Homicide detectives are actively investigating, and no suspect details or motives have been released.



Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The deadly shooting happened around 1:12 p.m. at 320 Fairburn Road SW. The address is the location of the Country Oaks Apartments.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Homicide detectives remain on site interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex off Fairburn Road on September 23, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly released the victim's name. Police have also not provided details regarding potential suspects, descriptions, or what prompted the gunfire.

Authorities have not released any information about possible suspects or motives, and the investigation remains ongoing.