Man arrested on porch after trying to enter Atlanta homes

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The Brief Atlanta police arrested Joshua Waldroup after receiving reports of a man prowling and attempting to enter multiple homes in a local neighborhood. Officers located Waldroup on a rear porch near Doncaster Drive NE and Lady Marian Lane NW following neighborhood canvasses and surveillance video review. Waldroup faces four criminal charges, including first-degree burglary, and was transported to the Fulton County Jail.



A man faces multiple charges after allegedly prowling around several Atlanta homes and attempting to break inside on Sept. 13.

What we know:

Officers responded to Doncaster Drive NE and Lady Marian Lane NW after receiving multiple reports of a man attempting to break into local residences.

Homeowners reported seeing the man trying to get inside, while surveillance footage captured him prowling around several properties in the area.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and located the suspect, identified as Joshua Waldroup, nearby on the rear porch of a home.

Police charged Waldroup with first-degree burglary, criminal trespass, second-degree damage to property and loitering or prowling before transporting him to the Fulton County Jail.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released what motivated the attempted entries or whether Waldroup knew any of the residents.