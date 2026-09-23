Man arrested on porch after trying to enter Atlanta homes
ATLANTA - A man faces multiple charges after allegedly prowling around several Atlanta homes and attempting to break inside on Sept. 13.
What we know:
Officers responded to Doncaster Drive NE and Lady Marian Lane NW after receiving multiple reports of a man attempting to break into local residences.
Homeowners reported seeing the man trying to get inside, while surveillance footage captured him prowling around several properties in the area.
Officers canvassed the neighborhood and located the suspect, identified as Joshua Waldroup, nearby on the rear porch of a home.
Police charged Waldroup with first-degree burglary, criminal trespass, second-degree damage to property and loitering or prowling before transporting him to the Fulton County Jail.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released what motivated the attempted entries or whether Waldroup knew any of the residents.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who explained the details of the incident and arrest in an official report.