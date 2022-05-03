Expand / Collapse search

South Fulton crash leaves 2 dead, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police said two people died in a crash at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Bethsaida Road involving two vehicles. (FOX 5 Atlanta) article

Police said two people died in a crash at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Bethsaida Road involving two vehicles. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Expand

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - First responders are at the scene of a crash in South Fulton that left at least two people dead. 

The crash happened sometime Tuesday afternoon near Jonesboro Road and Bethsaida Road.

The crash involved two cars, police said.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw officers blocking the intersection. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.