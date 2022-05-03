South Fulton crash leaves 2 dead, officials say

article

First responders are at the scene of a crash in South Fulton that left at least two people dead.

The crash happened sometime Tuesday afternoon near Jonesboro Road and Bethsaida Road.

The crash involved two cars, police said.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw officers blocking the intersection.

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.