Driver killed, toddler injured in crash involving Clayton County police officer on Riverdale road

One man is dead, and a toddler has been rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a Clayton County police officer Friday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly wreck happened around 5 a.m. on the 6800 block of Georgia Highway 85.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the officer was heading north on the road while responding to a call with his emergency equipment activated.

Further down the road, a driver in a blue Ford Fiesta was trying to turn left into a nearby KFC. Police say the officer tried to avoid hitting the Ford, but crashed into its passenger side. The officer then lost control of his vehicle, which ended up falling into a nearby parking lot and hitting the side of a building.

The officer, identified as 24-year-old Cameron Pack, has been taken to Grady Memorial hospital with unknown injuries.

Medics rushed the driver of the Ford, identified as 21-year-old Kelvontae Zikel Banks, to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. A 2-year-old boy in the backseat of the Ford has been transported to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Egleston. His condition is not known at this time.

The highway was closed while Georgia State Patrol troopers investigated the crash.