Farmer's market brings fresh produce to SW Atlanta food desert

People who live in an area of southwest Atlanta considered a food desert now have a new option for fresh produce.

The Rhinehart Farmer's Market just opened along Countyline Road.

For Adrina Rhinehart, having fresh fruits and vegetables is a small thing that can make a big difference in the community.

"When you take those fruits and vegetables home and you cook it, it's in your soul," Rhinehart said.

The Atlanta woman's farming roots go back to her days helping her grandparents.

"My grandparents had a farm in Aiken, South Carolina," she told FOX 5. "Every summer we would go out and help on the farm. I learned to appreciate it even more."

During the pandemic, Rhinehart started growing food in her backyard. That's when she noticed her garden could grow into something bigger.

"I was able to share some of the harvest during that time. I noticed that a lot of people weren't able to get some of those things, and I said, ‘OK, this is something I can help in the community with,’" she said,

Rhinehart started with a mobile market. That's where Elaine Williams first began shopping.

She now drives 5 miles, passing other stores to support the business.

"I like the produce. It's really economical," Williams said. "When I found out they were going to do a storefront I'm like, I gotta follow them."

Now more local businesses are sharing their products in an area that otherwise would not have access to them.

"It is super important for them to have access to a better quality of food, and for us to be a part of it is amazing," Juice Lady ATL's Lauren Allen said.

Rhinehart hopes the soul of the market will become a growing trend.