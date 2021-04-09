Fans return to Truist Park for Braves home opener

When the Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies for their season home opener today, players won’t be the only ones inside Truist Park.

For the first time since October 2019, fans will be allowed back into the ballpark — albeit in limited numbers.

Braves executives announced last month that the team’s home opener would feature fans filling Truist Park to 33% capacity; seating will be organized into socially distanced pods, which staffers say will generally consist of two to four fans each.

Masks will also be required for all staff members and fans, aside from time spent eating or drinking, and team officials say mobile tickets will help them present a "contactless" experience.

Team executives say they’ve worked with Emory Healthcare’s infectious disease experts on their safety plan, and that capacity will be revisited ahead of every home game.

For information on single-game tickets or A-List membership, click over to the Atlanta Braves' website here.

