Fans respond to PETA's criticism after Georgia Bulldogs' mascot's death

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia Bulldogs
FOX 5 Atlanta

PETA issues statement on UGA's mascot death

Animal rights organization PETA is getting pushback after a post they made about University of Georgia's beloved mascot Uga X.

ATLANTA - The animal rights organization PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is facing pushback over their claims regarding the treatment of the University of Georgia's beloved mascot, Uga X, affectionately known as "Que," who passed away on Tuesday

Following the passing of the iconic bulldog, PETA posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that UGA subjected Que to the "stress and danger of being used as a mascot." This assertion sparked a heated debate, with some questioning the validity of the claims and defending the university's treatment of their mascots.

In response to PETA's post, a community note was added, stating that Que was well-loved and well taken care of during his time as the university's mascot. Another commenter countered PETA's allegations by stating, "This dog had a better life than 95% of humans."

Que holds the distinction of being the school's most decorated mascot. He served as UGA's mascot from 2015 to 2022. He was the mascot for two national championships, two SEC titles, and seven New Year's Six bowl appearance.

The Uga line of mascots began in 1956 under the ownership of Frank and Cecelia Seller.

Uga X died at the age of 10 at his home in Savannah.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced, but it's worth noting that each Uga before him has been laid to rest in a marble vault near Sanford Stadium.

The University of Georgia has not officially responded to PETA's claims.