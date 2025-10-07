Famous NYC bagel shop headed to metro Atlanta

article

The Brief PopUp Bagels, Yelp’s No. 1 bagel in NYC, coming to Atlanta. First location opening on the BeltLine near Krog Street Market. Buckhead and Dunwoody stores also planned; no opening date yet.



A bagel brand with a cult following in New York City is headed south, with big plans for metro Atlanta.

What we know:

PopUp Bagels, ranked as the No. 1 bagel in New York City on Yelp, announced it will open its first Atlanta location along the BeltLine near Krog Street Market. The company is using Atlanta as the hub for its Southeast expansion, with additional stores planned for Buckhead and Dunwoody.

What we know:

The TikTok-famous brand is known for serving fresh bagels and schmears in small-batch, pop-up style events that draw long lines in the Northeast. The company teased the Atlanta news in a recent video post on its official TikTok and Instagram accounts.

What we don't know:

There’s no timeline yet on when the new locations will open.