'A tremendous tragedy': Family with disabilities loses home in deadly fire

Jordan Price visited his family's Chamblee residence Monday afternoon to get a first-hand look at the damage left behind from the blaze that claimed the life of one of his siblings and left several other family members hospitalized.



"The computer in the back room caught on fire, and it exploded and caused alot of flames in the back of the house," Price told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "Three are in the hospital right now. My sister has burns on her arms and face, but they are getting better though."

Family members say 29-year-old Joel Price died of injuries he received in the blaze. He was part of Rod and Linda Price's large family. The Prices have fostered and adopted several children over the years, many of whom are disabled.

Fire investigators sifted through the charred rubble as they worked to determine what sparked the devastating fire.

The house was fully engulfed in flames and smoke when firefighters pulled up to the residence on the 3500 block of London Road just after 10 Sunday night. Seven people were inside the home when the fire started.

The Prices have fostered and adopted several children over the years, many of whom are disabled (Photo: Family).

Several of those who were home when the fire broke out are disabled and were unable to make it out on their own. Family members say Mr. Price and one of his adult children suffered severe burns when they tried to pull other family members out of the burning house.

"Upon our arrival there were several patients outside the home had self evacuated," DeKalb Fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. "Our crews were able to retrieve two other victims. One of those victims went into cardiac arrest upon leaving the scene."

Neighbors in this close-knit community reacted to news of the tragedy.

"It is heartbreaking to know someone died, and I didn't know how many handicapped people who lived in the house, so it's heartbreaking for this neighborhood," said neighbor Kaitlyn Smith.

Family members say the house is total loss and that all their specialty medical equipment was lost in the fire.

They have started a GoFundMe to help cover expenses and replace what was lost.