Family speaks out after tragic death of their son in Clayton County

The family of 28-year-old Christopher Barnes are heartbroken and in disbelief after their son was shot and killed at a Chevron in Clayton County on Wednesday afternoon.

Barnes' parents said their son left their family-owned restaurant to go get gas at the Chevron on Rex Road, which is about 10 minutes away.

Clayton County police said 18-year-old Daijon Tyes shot and killed Barnes during an attempted robbery.

Police said Tyes is also responsible for shooting and injuring a security guard at the Citizens Lanes Bowling Alley along Goodson Connector Road.

"I do not wish ill on the person did this. I just want my son to get justice," said Verica Tobin-Williams, Barnes' mother.

The normally busy "My Youth Jamaican Restaurant" was empty and dark on Friday. Customers were greeted with a sign on the door that read "My Youth will be closed until further notice due to a family emergency! Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your continued support!"

Tobin-Williams describes her son as full of life, loving and caring. He's their oldest child and only son.

"He did not deserve it. He did not deserve to die. He was simply getting gas."

Monique was at the Chevron just moments after the shots were fired. She said the already busy gas station became chaotic.

She said she's heard about incidents at this particular Chevron in the past, but she was devastated to find out who was killed.

"It was even more heartbreaking. They're a family-owned restaurant, very loving people. It's sad because we're getting ready for thanksgiving and his family is getting ready to lay him to rest," she said.

Verica and her husband, Austin, said their thankful for the support they're receiving.

They said it's a source of strength as they prepare to say goodbye to their son.

