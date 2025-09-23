Family of Spanish journalist in ICE custody holding press conference Tuesday

article

The Brief The Board of Immigration Appeals reopened Mario Guevara’s 13-year-old case and ordered him deported to El Salvador. Guevara has spent more than 100 days in ICE custody despite an earlier bond order and dropped criminal charges. His family, attorneys, and press freedom advocates held a press conference in Atlanta, calling his detention retaliation for his reporting.



Supporters of Emmy-winning Gwinnett County journalist Mario Guevara will gather Tuesday afternoon to demand his release from immigration detention and to condemn what they call retaliation for his reporting.

What we know:

The press conference, hosted by the ACLU and ACLU of Georgia, is coming just days after the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) reopened Guevara’s 13-year-old immigration case and ordered him deported to El Salvador.

Guevara, 47, has been held in ICE custody for more than 100 days following his arrest while covering a June 14 "No Kings" protest.

Video from the protest showed Guevara wearing a vest marked "PRESS" and identifying himself as a journalist before Doraville police took him into custody. Local prosecutors later dropped the charges, but ICE kept him detained and has since moved him among several detention centers, most recently Folkston in southeast Georgia.

MOST RECENT STORIES

On July 1, an immigration judge ordered Guevara released on bond. His family tried to post it, but ICE refused and instead kept him locked up. Last week, the BIA not only denied his bond but also reopened his old case — a move his attorneys say blindsided them.

Guevara’s legal team is seeking a temporary restraining order from federal court in Waycross to block his deportation. The judge has set an Oct. 3 deadline for ICE, the Department of Homeland Security, and Attorney General Pam Bondi to respond. Until then, advocates warn, he could be deported at any moment.

The press conference will be attended by Guevara's children – Katherine and Oscar; Scarlet Kim, senior staff attorney for ACLU; Andres Lopez Delgado, senior staff attorney for ACLU; Clare R. Norins, clinical associate professor and First Ammendment Clinic

September 21 marked Guevara’s 100th day in detention. In a letter from inside, he said he remained committed to reporting on stories that matter to his community despite the risks.