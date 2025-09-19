Atlanta journalist Mario Guevara faces deportation by ICE

The Brief Mario Guevara's deportation is contested due to claims of retaliation for his journalism, despite federal prosecutors citing immigration violations as the reason for his detention. State officials argue Guevara's deportation decision undermines free speech, highlighting concerns over targeting journalists for their reporting activities. Guevara's legal team seeks a temporary restraining order to prevent deportation, awaiting a federal court's decision on blocking the Board of Immigration Appeals' ruling.



Supporters of Gwinnett County journalist Mario Guevara are waiting to learn whether a federal judge will step in to block his deportation after a decision from the Board of Immigration Appeals ordered him sent back to El Salvador.

Guevara’s attorneys appeared Friday in federal court in Waycross seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the deportation. They say the Spanish-language reporter has lived legally in the United States for decades and is being targeted for his work.

Mario Guevara, 47, has been detained since June after being arrested by Doraville police while covering a "No Kings" protest. Video from the incident showed him wearing a vest marked "PRESS" and identifying himself as a journalist before being taken into custody. Local charges were later dropped, but ICE transferred him into immigration detention. He has since been moved between several facilities, most recently in Folkston, more than five hours from his family.

The case has drawn widespread attention from journalism and press freedom groups, as well as local officials in Georgia. Guevara, who fled violence in El Salvador two decades ago, built his career at Mundo Hispanico before launching his own outlet, MG News. He has become known in the Hispanic community for quickly arriving at scenes involving ICE and police activity.

Federal prosecutors maintain Guevara was detained for immigration violations, not because of his journalism. But state Sen. Josh McLaurin, a Democrat from Atlanta, accused the Trump administration of retaliating against him for his reporting.

"He didn’t do anything wrong. He’s been in this country for decades legally. He has been reporting on what’s been happening in his community," said Sen. McLaurin. "It’s a bad decision."

"What the BIA did today was completely without warning," McLaurin said. "He was waiting to see if he could have normal immigration proceedings to see if he could stay in this country."

State Rep. Ruwa Romman, a Democrat from Duluth, said the ruling "chills free speech." She added, "This is a journalist — all he did was just cover the news and then got ensnared in technicalities."

Guevara being held in Folkston

Guevara has been moved among several ICE facilities, most recently to Folkston in southeast Georgia. His lawyers are still waiting for a ruling on whether the federal court will block the deportation order. Until then, advocates say, he could be deported at any moment.