Family mourns loss of man killed outside his workplace in Atlanta

article

The Brief A 26-year-old worker was shot and killed in the parking lot of Royal Food Service in Atlanta on Oct. 1. Kentel Hunt worked alongside his mother and younger brother, who found him following the early morning shooting. Atlanta police arrested 36-year-old Stephen Malone in Lawrenceville, though investigators have not identified a motive.



The family of a man shot and killed outside his southeast Atlanta workplace is mourning and searching for answers after police arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting.

Atlanta warehouse parking lot shooting

What we know:

Kentel Hunt, 26, was killed Oct. 1 in the parking lot of Royal Food Service in the 3700 block of Zip Industrial Boulevard SE in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. following reports of a shooting. Emergency medical personnel rushed Hunt to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

RELATED STORY: Man killed outside Atlanta business; suspect held in Lawrenceville

Police arrested a 36-year-old Stephen Malone in Lawrenceville the same day of the deadly shooting. He faces murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, armed robbery and theft by taking.

A family devastated

What they're saying:

Working at the Atlanta food distributor was a family affair for Hunt, who had been employed with the company for nearly five years. Both his mother and younger brother worked on the same shift alongside him.

"They took half of my heart from me," said his mother, Brandy Hughley.

On the night of the shooting, what started as a normal shift turned into a nightmare when Hunt's younger brother, Jordan Hughley, made the horrifying discovery in the company parking lot.

"Everything has just been about money and taking care of family, that's all we've been about," Jordan said. He recalled the moment he found his brother and had to run back inside the warehouse to get their mother.

"Just praying that God would save him... I just wanted him to wake up," Brandy said.

Hunt leaves behind his fiancée and a 2-year-old son, who his family says looks and acts just like his father.

"It breaks my heart every time I see him, but he also keeps a smile on my face," Brandy shared. "That's the only way that I do smile, because he's full of energy, just like how his dad was."



Unclear motive in deadly attack

What we don't know:

Investigators and family members have not identified a motive for the shooting.

Family fundraising and support

What you can do:

Hunt's family is raising funds to cover burial costs and to provide long-term financial support for his 2-year-old son. View more information here.