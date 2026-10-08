Family seeks answers after Coweta Co. e-bike rider killed in hit-and-run
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Coweta County family is pleading for answers after a hit-and-run driver allegedly hit and killed a cyclist on a busy cut-through road on Sept. 22.
Coweta County hit-and-run
What we know:
Stan McCheyne was riding his electric bicycle along Winn Dixie Drive in the Thomas Crossroads area of Coweta County just after 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 when a driver struck him and left the scene. The impact threw McCheyne and his e-bike off the roadway.
First responders treated McCheyne at the scene, but the collision caused severe injuries, including brain damage and spinal cord trauma that left him completely paralyzed from the neck down. He later died from his injuries.
Winn Dixie Drive is a heavily traveled cut-through road running off State Road 34 behind a Starbucks and emptying into a Goodwill parking lot. Drivers frequently use the road to access local storefronts and bypass the busy intersection of State Road 34 and State Road 154. He once complained about the cut-through road to his family.
McCheyne's wife, Annette McCheyne, has canvassed local businesses and posted across social media seeking information about the driver.
"It’s been horrible. It’s been heartbreaking," Annette McCheyne said. "I am just really asking for the community to please, please help me find who did this. I would hate for this person to do it again for one. And second they need to pay for leaving a person to die."
Unidentified hit-and-run vehicle
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released a description of the suspect's vehicle.
Community assistance in investigation
What you can do:
The Georgia State Patrol asks anyone with information regarding the collision or the vehicle involved to contact state troopers immediately at (404) 624-7451.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from statements provided by Annette McCheyne and the Georgia State Patrol, as reported by FOX 5 reporter Doug Evans.