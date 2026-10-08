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Family seeks answers after Coweta Co. e-bike rider killed in hit-and-run

By  and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Coweta County
Published October 8, 2026 6:49 PM EDT
Published October 8, 2026 6:49 PM EDT
Coweta County e-bike rider dies in hit-and-run
Coweta County e-bike rider dies in hit-and-run

Coweta County e-bike rider dies in hit-and-run

Annette McShane and the Georgia State Patrol are appealing to the public for information after a fatal September 22 hit-and-run crash on Winn Dixie Drive in Coweta County left her husband, Stan McShane, paralyzed and fatally injured while riding his e-bike.

The Brief

    • A hit-and-run driver struck and killed cyclist Stan McCheyne on Sept. 22 in Coweta County, according to state troopers.
    • The Georgia State Patrol is asking the public for help identifying the vehicle that hit McCheyne on Winn Dixie Drive.
    • His wife, Annette, is canvassing local businesses and calling on the community to help catch the driver.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Coweta County family is pleading for answers after a hit-and-run driver allegedly hit and killed a cyclist on a busy cut-through road on Sept. 22. 

Coweta County hit-and-run

What we know:

Stan McCheyne was riding his electric bicycle along Winn Dixie Drive in the Thomas Crossroads area of Coweta County just after 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 when a driver struck him and left the scene. The impact threw McCheyne and his e-bike off the roadway.

First responders treated McCheyne at the scene, but the collision caused severe injuries, including brain damage and spinal cord trauma that left him completely paralyzed from the neck down. He later died from his injuries.

Winn Dixie Drive is a heavily traveled cut-through road running off State Road 34 behind a Starbucks and emptying into a Goodwill parking lot. Drivers frequently use the road to access local storefronts and bypass the busy intersection of State Road 34 and State Road 154. He once complained about the cut-through road to his family. 

McCheyne's wife, Annette McCheyne, has canvassed local businesses and posted across social media seeking information about the driver.

"It’s been horrible. It’s been heartbreaking," Annette McCheyne said. "I am just really asking for the community to please, please help me find who did this. I would hate for this person to do it again for one. And second they need to pay for leaving a person to die."

Unidentified hit-and-run vehicle

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect's vehicle.

Community assistance in investigation

What you can do:

The Georgia State Patrol asks anyone with information regarding the collision or the vehicle involved to contact state troopers immediately at (404) 624-7451. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from statements provided by Annette McCheyne and the Georgia State Patrol, as reported by FOX 5 reporter Doug Evans. 

Coweta CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews