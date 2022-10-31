Family searching for mother after walking away from Atlanta nursing home

A family is desperately searching for their missing mother.

Kimberly Johnston was last seen Wednesday morning near the Crestview Health and Rehabilitation Center in southwest Atlanta. Her family says the 60-year-old lives with serious physical and mental-health challenges. Atlanta police a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons.

Her daughter Alegandrina LeBron says Johnston is diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and diabetes. LeBron fears her mom may be in very serious danger.

"My mom is not in the right state of mind," LeBron said. "If her blood sugar spikes, she could go into a diabetic coma, and if she doesn’t have that care, there’s nothing anybody could do."

LeBron says the nursing home called last week and said her mom had vanished.

"They made the first initial call saying she was missing Wednesday," LeBron said.

She tried her mom’s cellphone.

"It’s not ringing at this time. It was ringing on Wednesday. It’s not ringing today. We’ve called her every day and we’re not getting into contact with her," LeBron said.

LeBron wants to know how her mom disappeared from the nursing home.

"It’s like going through airport TSA. They’re checking everything. There’s cameras, there’s a gate that you have to get buzzed in by the front desk. It’s only one way in and one way out," LeBron said.

Grady Health System sent a statement that reads:

"Ms. Johnston’s son confirmed that he had spoken with his mother after she left the facility. Given this information, and because legally, she can make her own decisions, this would be a matter between the family and law enforcement. Crestview continues to cooperate with law enforcement as needed."

LeBron doesn’t know where her mom is or if she’s with anyone.

"She’s easily persuaded, so anybody can really take advantage of her. I’m just thinking the worst," LeBron said.

A family spokesperson disputes Grady’s claim, saying Johnston was restricted from leaving the facility.

Police say Johnston was last seen wearing all-black clothing and black fuzzy slippers. She’s about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 194 pounds.

Contact police if you know anything about where she could be.