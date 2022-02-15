Family says woman who lives in Vine City missing since Sunday

article

Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 20-year-old woman.

Diamond Eley was reported missing by her family, the Atlanta Police Department said. She last was in contact with them this past Sunday, police said. Police said she lives in the Vine City neighborhood.

Eley is described by police as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She has a tattoo above her eyebrow.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/ Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

