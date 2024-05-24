Family repast turns deadly at DeKalb County home

A gathering to celebrate the life of a recently deceased family member turned deadly in DeKalb County when someone opened fire.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. Friday at a home on Chestnut Hill Circle, off Snapfinger Road.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, a 30-year-old woman was urgently taken by a family member to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police reported that the woman was among a large crowd at the home, attending a repast in honor of the deceased family member. Witnesses informed police that they heard gunshots from several houses away on the same street before seeing the woman fatally wounded.

Investigators spent the evening examining evidence, interviewing witnesses, and searching the neighborhood for surveillance footage.

The identity of the woman has yet to be disclosed.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The DeKalb County Police Department is urging anyone with information to come forward and contact them.