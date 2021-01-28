Family of teen to file $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against Cobb County police

The attorney for the family of a teen shot and killed by a Cobb County police officer last summer during a stolen car investigation said he plans to file a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the agency.

Attorney Gerald Griggs represents the family of 17-year-old Vincent Truitt. Griggs said he plans to formally announce a $50 million lawsuit on Friday morning, the largest lawsuits in a police-involved shooting case.

The teen was shot during the investigation of a stolen car near the intersection of South Service Road and Riverside Parkway on July 13, 2020. The Cobb County Police Department said officers spotted a car with three men inside and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The car sped off and struck a police cruiser while attempting to escape, police said.

Family and friends are gathering at the EpiCenter in Cobb County demanding justice for 17-year-old Vincent Truitt on Oct. 3, 2020. (FOX 5)

Police gave chase which ended in a nearby office parking lot. The preliminary information released by police was that a suspect exited the car armed with a gun, pointed at officers, and one of the officers open fire.

Truitt was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The other two suspects, described by police as being a 17-year-old on an outstanding arrest warrant and a 15-year-old, were taken into custody.

Griggs disputes that narrative saying the teen was shot twice in the back as he ran from officers.

"The facts as we know them right now are Vincent was shot in the back twice. I don't really know how you can justify shooting someone in the back twice," Griggs told FOX 5 back in October.

Vincent Truitt, 17, was shot and killed by a police officer in Cobb County (Gerald Griggs).

It was something that Truitt’s father, Andrae Truitt backs up.

"Vincent got out of the vehicle. Vincent turned, looked at police, and then turned and began to run away," his father described to FOX 5 back in October. "At all times the gun was at his side."

Griggs also points out that Truitt was not the driver of the vehicle and that the teen's crime of gun possession did not rise to the level of a death sentence.

But according to information from the GBI, Truitt did show his weapon. According to a release from GBI officials, Truitt brandished a handgun and was shot by an officer. Attorney Griggs claims that is not true.

"Vincent had a gun, yes, but at no point did Vincent use that gun in a threatening manner necessitating law enforcement to shoot him," said Griggs.

Griggs has been demanding for months that police turn over all surveillance and body camera video from the night of the shooting. The Cobb County District Attorney's Office said once the investigation is complete, they will allow the family to see the video.

The GBI investigation into the matter was set to wrap up in early November and the DA then said the evidence would be presented to a grand jury. Two months later, Griggs said the video still has not been made public.

The family has taken their concerns to the GBI, the Cobb County District Attorney's Office, and now county commissioners. There have also been a number of protests calling on county officials and state investigators to release the video for the sake of transparency.

Griggs believes the lawsuit is now the only way to get their attention.

