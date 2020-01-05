Family of stolen show dog explains complex rescue by South Fulton Police

A Florida family was reunited with their prized show dog on Sunday after South Fulton Police busted an alleged organized crime ring who was apparently holding the dog for several weeks.

The dog, named Crayola, was stolen along with the Roldan family's other show dog, Hero, from a gas station on Salem Road in Conyers in December.

Since then, the family has gone to great lengths to help police get their dogs back. The Roldans paid $3,500 to the suspects to get their French Bulldog Hero back, but the group would not surrender Crayola.

After weeks, the South Fulton Police Department made busts at two separate homes, arresting multiple people for the theft of the Roldans' car and dogs, along with multiple other crimes.