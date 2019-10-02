Family of murdered Buckhead mother speaks out

The family of a Buckhead mother of four is speaking out after her murder, saying the 35-year-old was trapped in a web of domestic violence for years and did not know how to get out.

LaBarbara Milsap's older sister, Carla Miles, says she thought she was protecting her sister and her sister's children from her abusive husband by hiding her in her Buckhead condo for months.

"I told them both he could not stay here because I feared one of them would wind up in a body bag," Miles told FOX 5's Aungeloique Proctor with tears in her eyes.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

"My sister painted a picture that everything was fine. she didn't tell anyone how he was beating her – ot her co-workers, her neighbors or even me, her own sister," she said. "She told me he was controlling his temper and in counseling. None of that was true. And the children were immune to all his abuse."

MORE: Husband arrested after deadly Buckhead condo shooting

On Thursday, Sept. 24 around 1 a.m. neighbors said they heard gunshots ring out and Milsap scream. All four of her children, who were between the age of 12 months to 15 years, were inside the condo.

Advertisement

Atlanta police say 38-year-old Walter Milsap drove to Rutherford County, Tennesee where he turned himself in, the same day.

Miles, who is also a domestic violence survivor, has a message to everybody.

"Find the strength to go to somebody to get help. Do not paint a picture just because you want to stay somewhere, or you want a zipcode, or a car to drive, or a diamond ring," she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise the children.