Family of missing teen believes she could be in danger

The family of 16-year-old Navaeh Williams has not seen or heard from her since November 17.

"I cry every day because I don't know if she's safe. I don't know where she is," said Felicia Williams, the teen's grandmother and legal guardian.

The teenager was last seen leaving a family member's home on James Jackson Parkway in Northwest Atlanta. According to Williams, she was last seen getting into someone's car.

Williams said Navaeh was supposed to be under strict supervision since she just left an inpatient mental health facility but managed to leave the home. She's adamant her granddaughter would never go this long without contact.

Advertisement

Williams said the teen is on several medications and she doesn't have any of them with her.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

"I do not see Navaeh not reaching out to one of us by now. She knows our numbers by heart. I just don't see it," Williams said.

There's also a part of Navaeh's past that is making this even more terrifying for her family.

Williams tells FOX 5, Navaeh disappeared for days back in April. She was in a dangerous situation but was able to call her family for help.

"She did not even look the same. She was distraught, scared, wasn't even in her same clothes. She wasn't even in the same clothes she went missing in," Williams said.

Williams said she tries to stay positive and believe she's safe and will return home unharmed.

"I'm doing everything I can every single day. I'm out every day just handing out flyers looking for her. I don't know where she is." Williams said, "I will fight until I have no more fight in me to find her. She is my world."

Williams said a group will be gathering on Saturday to pass out flyers in the area where Navaeh went missing.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.