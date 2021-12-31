Family of missing tattoo artist from Decatur asks for public’s help in finding him

Dana Kent said her brother Jonathan Parker, or "Short" as a lot of people know him, was last seen at a Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center the night before Christmas Eve.

Since then, she said no one’s heard from the 41-year-old man.

"He was waiting on a CT scan, so the nurse went to go plug his phone up," Kent said. "When she came back, he was gone."

Kent said her brother was at the hospital after he was found unconscious with a head injury.

Although she said he battles alcoholism, he would never just vanish.

Kent said, "He wouldn’t just ghost everybody. That’s just not like him whatsoever."

She said the family is worried that he may have suffered a concussion and became disoriented.

"If he had a head injury, he could not know what was going on, somebody could’ve picked him up," she said.

Parker is known among the tattoo community in Atlanta – and his tattoos make him very distinguishable.

His head is bald, and he has blue waves tattooed on the side of his head. On one temple, he has the state of Georgia, and on the other a banana. His eyes are brown, he weighs 140 pounds, and he’s 5’10’’, according to a flyer.

Kent said since her brother left his phone at the hospital, they can’t trace him that way. She said they haven’t seen any activity in his bank accounts either.

"We love you Jonathan," Kent said. "We hope to hear from you in any way shape or form, to know that you’re ok. Just, contact us or anybody who knows anything contact us."

A spokesperson for Atlanta Police was unable to provide an update on the case on New Year’s Eve.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. The family said you can also call or text 678-725-6698.

