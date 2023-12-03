Family of fallen service members flown to Disney World from Atlanta

In a special event held Saturday afternoon, American Airlines collaborated with the Gary Sinise Foundation to honor military families. More than 1,800 family members of fallen service members were flown to Disney World as part of an annual retreat known as the Snowball Express.

The Snowball Express retreat aims to provide support and an opportunity for military families to celebrate the holidays together. The families were transported to Orlando on 11 charter flights from over 80 cities across the country, including Atlanta.

The Gary Sinise Foundation, in a longstanding partnership with American Airlines, is proud to sponsor events like the Snowball Express. The foundation has been dedicated to supporting military families year-round through empowerment workshops, regional community events, and their annual five-day retreat at Disney World.

The foundation's commitment extends beyond the Snowball Express, supporting thousands of military families with various initiatives, including empowerment workshops and regional community events. Their annual retreat at Disney World provides a unique opportunity for these families to come together at the happiest place on Earth.