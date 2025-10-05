Douglasville woman killed in domestic shooting remembered on birthday

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Sabrina Walker, 56, was shot outside her Douglasville home Saturday night by her husband, Volanta Lejuan Walker, after an argument. Sunday would have been Sabrina’s 57th birthday and the grand opening of her business, Groomsmen Atlanta. Family members described her as passionate about her work as a hairstylist and determined to open her barber — which made holding the grand opening even more meaningful.



What was supposed to be a day of celebration for Sabrina Walker’s family — the grand opening of her new barber — turned into a day of remembrance after investigators said she was shot and killed by her husband over the weekend.

The backstory:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Walker, 56, was shot outside her Douglasville home Saturday night by her husband, Volanta Lejuan Walker, after an argument. When officers arrived at the home on Littlebrook Way, they said Volanta refused to drop his gun and pointed it at police. An officer opened fire, hitting him. Medics took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

What they're saying:

Sunday would have been Sabrina’s 57th birthday and the grand opening of her business, Groomsmen Atlanta. Her daughters decided to move forward with the event in her honor.

"It feels like somebody is missing," said Anesha Nixon, Walker’s daughter. "It really feels like her presence needs to be here — her bubbly, her running around talking to people. It doesn’t feel right. It feels like she needs to be here."

Sabrina Walker (Walker's family)

One of Sabrina’s daughters was home when the shooting happened.

"I literally brought a knife to a gunfight. I couldn’t do anything," Nixon said. "He probably could have took me with her. So as much as I wanted to save my mama, I’m happy I’m still here with all of my sisters."

Family members said Sabrina and Volanta had been married for less than a year. They described her as passionate about her work as a hairstylist and determined to open her barber — which made holding the grand opening even more meaningful.

"It feels like this is what she would have wanted," said Michaella Barnswell, another daughter. "My mama put her blood, sweat, and tears into this business, and we’re going to outlive her legacy."

"I want her to be known for this," Nixon added. "I don’t want her to be known or associated with that man at all. He deserves no attention whatsoever."

The family said seeing the community show up Sunday helped them through the day.

"It’s just so heartwarming and uplifting to see everybody come out," said Shabrecka Polk, Walker’s daughter. "This really helped keep us going today because this was a tough, tough day for us."

What's next:

The GBI said the officer-involved shooting will be turned over to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review once the investigation is complete. The death investigation will also be sent to prosecutors for further action.