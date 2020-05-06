Family holds medical school graduation ceremony for son in living room amid coronavirus lockdown

A family in Florida found a unique way to celebrate their son’s graduation from medical school: a party livestreamed from their living room.

Trent Johnson Jr. recently graduated from the Ohio State University College of Medicine. He was crushed upon learning that the commencement ceremony in Ohio had been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to FOX 28 in Columbus.

"I was in shock... I actually went into my room, and I cried," Johnson told the station, adding that he is the first man in his family to graduate, and the first person in the family with a medical doctorate degree.

"I had something like 40 people flying into Columbus for this celebration, so they were pretty bummed they couldn't come," he said.

But Johnson’s family refused to let the momentous occasion go by without a proper celebration, so they ordered “2020” balloons, confetti, noisemakers and other party supplies to hold the ceremony in their living room.

The graduate shared video on May 2 of his ecstatic parents as he waltzed through the room to loud cheers and applause. The moment was also livestreamed on social media so family and friends could watch as he appeared in the room donning his cap and gown.

“Excuse me as I walk across this living room. My parents are sounding off 50 million sirens because this degree is theirs as well,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Johnson will serve his residency at Johns Hopkins University.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.