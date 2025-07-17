Family friend sentenced to life for repeated sexual abuse of 11-year-old boy

The Brief Markea'l Lewis was convicted of aggravated child molestation and sentenced to life in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy. Lewis, a family friend, was arrested after the child's mother found him inappropriately exposed near her son; the boy later disclosed the abuse during forensic interviews. District Attorney Fani T. Willis praised the victim's courage and the diligence of prosecutors and investigators, emphasizing the commitment to fighting for justice for harmed children.



A Fulton County jury has convicted a man on one count of aggravated child molestation for repeated sexual abuse of an 11-year-old boy, the district attorney’s office announced Thursday.

What we know:

Markea’l Lewis was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Shermela Williams following his conviction on June 17. Prosecutors said Lewis, described as a family friend, was arrested in September 2022 after the child’s mother returned home and found him inappropriately exposed near her son.

Authorities said the boy later disclosed during forensic interviews at the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy that Lewis had sexually abused him on multiple occasions. Investigators determined Lewis used grooming tactics, including giving gifts and offering substances, to gain the child's trust and access.

What they're saying:

"This young victim showed tremendous courage, and I am proud of the diligence of our prosecutors and investigators," said District Attorney Fani T. Willis. "No child should endure this kind of harm, and we will continue to fight for justice on their behalf."