Family friend sentenced to life for repeated sexual abuse of 11-year-old boy
ATLANTA - A Fulton County jury has convicted a man on one count of aggravated child molestation for repeated sexual abuse of an 11-year-old boy, the district attorney’s office announced Thursday.
What we know:
Markea’l Lewis was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Shermela Williams following his conviction on June 17. Prosecutors said Lewis, described as a family friend, was arrested in September 2022 after the child’s mother returned home and found him inappropriately exposed near her son.
Authorities said the boy later disclosed during forensic interviews at the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy that Lewis had sexually abused him on multiple occasions. Investigators determined Lewis used grooming tactics, including giving gifts and offering substances, to gain the child's trust and access.
What they're saying:
"This young victim showed tremendous courage, and I am proud of the diligence of our prosecutors and investigators," said District Attorney Fani T. Willis. "No child should endure this kind of harm, and we will continue to fight for justice on their behalf."
The Source: The Fulton County District Attorney's Office provided the details for this article.