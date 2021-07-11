Family finds racist graffiti on home, Rockdale police investigate

The Alvarado family woke up Sunday morning to a shocking discovery.

Rogelio Alvarado said they found the property covered in racist graffiti.

Now, they are on edge, nervous for their safety, and they want to know who was behind it.

"I really feel harassed and scared by this," Alvarado said. "Scared and hurt."

He said his family is renovating the house on Twin Oaks Drive, which they hope to transform into their dream home.

On the front, "Die F----- Mexicans" was spray-painted in big red letters. Two other trucks and a trailer were also tagged with similar hateful language.

The Alvarados are from Mexico and El Salvador, but they have lived in the Conyers area for years, he said.

"The family’s life savings went into this house," he said. "To see the vandalism, to feel all this, it’s saddening."

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and is now investigating.

"We at the Rockdale County Sherriff’s Office do take these matters very seriously," said Corporal Christopher Lickliter. "Our [criminal investigation] division will be following up with a thorough investigation."

Alvarado said he has a six-year-old little sister and a newborn baby girl. He is worried that whoever did this seems to want them dead.

"My family doesn’t feel safe," he said. "My daughter, my little sister running around, I don’t feel safe."

On top of some finishing touches, the house will now need a new paint job. A window that was smashed also needs to be replaced.

In spite of the threatening messages, he said they are going to finish up the renovations and make the house a home.

"I want to see this house finished up, that’s our dream goal. This is really our dream house," Alvarado said. "It just makes me want to work harder."

