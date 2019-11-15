Family escapes Gwinnett County house fire

A family of five is looking for a new place to live after flames tore through their Gwinnett County home.

The fire broke out early Friday morning along Summerour street in Norcross.

Crews arrived within 10 minutes of the 911 call and worked quickly to put out the flames.

"Crews arrived approximately 10 minutes later to work the fire there were flames, smoke pushing out of the far right side of the house," said Donald Strother, Gwinnett County Fire Department

Firefighters said the fire started in a cabinet under the kitchen sink.