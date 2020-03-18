Family displaced after fire destroys Gwinnett County home

A Gwinnett County home was completely destroyed in a fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the 2200 block of Cruse Road around 9:30 p.m. after neighbors called 911. Firefighters arrived on scene to find flames shooting out the windows on the second floor of the home.

The second floor of the home collapsed at the back of the house as firefighters battled the blaze.

Thankfully, the residents, a family of three adults, weren't home when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is providing temporary relief to the victims.

Fire officials are investigating what caused the fire to begin.