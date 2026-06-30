Family of dad killed at Bethel Baptist Church asks for help

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The Brief Family members are seeking community donations for the wife and children of Austin Teems following a fatal McCaysville church shooting. Authorities arrested Nicholas Rogers at Bethel Baptist Church on felony murder charges following the deadly June 25 incident. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the active probe, and a medical examiner will conduct an autopsy on the victim.



A family is asking for support after 29-year-old Austin Teems was shot to death at Bethel Baptist Church in McCaysville last Thursday.

What we know:

A GoFundMe campaign was established to support the family of Austin Teems after he was killed at the church on June 25.

His aunt noted in the fundraiser that Teems was a hardworking, dedicated husband and father to two young boys who loved him dearly.

The donations will help cover his burial and other unexpected expenses that have arisen from his death.

Click here to see the GoFundMe.

The backstory:

Police arrested 29-year-old Nicholas Rogers at the scene in connection with the deadly shooting.

RELATED: Blue Ridge man accused in fatal shooting at Bethel Baptist Church

Rogers faces charges of felony murder and aggravated assault and was booked into the Fannin County Jail.

Nicholas Rogers booking photo (Credit: Fannin County Sheriff's Office)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the active probe, and the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Teems.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released a motive for the shooting or detailed what led up to the violence. It remains unclear if the victim and the suspect knew each other before the incident occurred.