67-year-old SW Atlanta man gets on bus to go to church and is now missing

Family and church members gathered in southwest Atlanta today to search for a missing man named Jesse Carson, who was last seen on Sept. 1.

Carson's loved ones, including his church community, handed out flyers on Thursday morning in hopes of finding any information that could lead to his whereabouts.

Carson reportedly took a bus to his church on Sept. 1, but failed to return home, which is located near Washington Street SW and Atlanta Avenue SW. He was last seen wearing an all-black suit. Carson is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Search efforts began in the area where Carson was last seen. Surveillance footage captured him in this area, but his cellphone also pinged near a Topgolf location miles away in the northwestern part of the city.

Carson's family has been searching for him since his disappearance and is pleading for anyone with information to come forward. They expressed hope that if Carson sees the search efforts, he will return home to be reunited with his loved ones.

If you have seen Mr. Carson, call Detective Stancil at 470-717-3214.