Family business in Cobb County targeted by thief caught on camera

The Brief AEM Construction in Cobb County had thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment stolen early Sunday morning. They’re now pleading for the public’s help to get their equipment back. The thief was caught on camera cutting the lock on the back of their building, backing up his truck and taking a skid steer and trailer.



AEM Construction in Cobb County says a thief stole about $90,000 worth of equipment early Sunday morning, including a skid steer and trailer.

Surveillance video shows the suspect cutting a lock and loading the items onto a truck before driving off.

What they're saying:

"I'm not sure if he's from the area, but it looked like he knew what he was coming straight for he had it all planned out. You can kind of tell," Jennell Martinez, office manager at AEM Construction, said.

"I was like, ‘Oh my god, like who has the nerve to do that at six in the morning?’" she added.

Martinez said the equipment they lost is worth about $90,000.

"That's a huge hit. I mean that's a huge part of the business. I mean we depend on our equipment. Sometimes we have to finance our equipment, so if we are financing we still have to pay that back regardless," she said.

"We really just want to get our equipment back...We're a family business, so we're a small family business at that, and so you know, we try the best to make ends meet and do what we need to do, and we try to do everything right," she added.

She filed a report with Cobb County Police.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether the suspect’s truck has been identified or if any arrests have been made.

It’s also unclear how the thief gained access to the property or if additional surveillance footage exists from nearby businesses.

Police have not released a detailed list of the stolen equipment or confirmed whether insurance will cover the loss.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the case, give investigators there a call.