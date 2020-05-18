Family attorney: 'Media reenactment' proves third man should be charged in death of Ahmaud Arbery

Attorneys for the family of the jogger who was shot and killed on a residential road in Brunswick in February said a media reenactment proves a third man should be charged in the case.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says the reenactment done by the New York Times proves William Roddy Bryan hunted Ahmaud Arbery down for four minutes before the deadly shooting.

Bryan lives in the neighborhood but said he had nothing to do with the murder that has stirred national attention on the Southeast city of Brunswick.

Gregory and Travis McMicharl were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault in the deadly shooting.

The media reenactment is based on 911 calls, all videos that have been released and statements made by those involved and on the scene February 23.

“William ‘Roddy’ Bryan claimed that he was not involved in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, but this new video clearly shows that he hunted Ahmaud for more than four minutes prior to his death. While he may not have pulled the trigger, he was clearly complicit, using his vehicle to stalk, threaten and trap Ahmaud for execution,” attorney Crump concluded.

Monday night Bryan's lawyer, Kevin Gough, told reporters that his client wasn't a vigilante and had nothing to do with the events leading up to Arbery's death. Gough says Bryan has taken a lie detector test and the results from that test have been passed on to the G.B.I. The lawyer went on to say that Crump and others calling for Byran's prosecution are putting his client's life at risk.

The final decision on whether Bryan will be charged will be handled by The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and special prosecutor Joyette Holmes.

All of this as a new judge has been assigned to McMichaels' case. Superior Court Judge Timothy R. Walmsley will handle the case. Judge Walmsley is based in Savannah, about 70 miles north of where the killing took place. Judge Walmsley was appointed to the case after all five judges in the local circuit recused themselves, possibly in part because the older McMichael is a retired investigator for the District Attorney's Office.

