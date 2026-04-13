Family of Armani Lyons frustrated as murder suspects remain free

The Brief Atlanta police identified Barbara Edwards and Jermaine Hardeman as suspects in the murder of 3-year-old Armani Lyons. The child was killed on Easter Sunday at an apartment complex located in the 900 block of Washington Street. Family members are expressing frustration that the two suspects remain at large more than two days after being identified.



Atlanta police are searching for two identified suspects wanted for the Easter Sunday murder of a 3-year-old boy in Southeast Atlanta.

Search for Armani Lyons' killers

What we know:

Atlanta police have identified 71-year-old Barbara Edwards, a former babysitter, and 35-year-old Jermaine Hardeman as the people responsible for the death of 3-year-old Armani Lyons.

The killing happened on Easter Sunday at an apartment in the 900 block of Washington Street.

Investigators have named both Edwards and Hardeman as murder suspects, though they are not currently in police custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released specific details regarding the cause of death or the circumstances leading up to the killing.

While the family believes the suspects are on the run, Atlanta police stated they have no specific information indicating the pair has fled the area.

Family demands justice for toddler

What they're saying:

Trinetta Julian, who cared for Armani like a grandmother, shared her grief and frustration over the lack of arrests.

"Not being able to see him run to my car, not being able to see him pulling out the toys in the apartment," Julian said. "If I would have known the last time... was the last, I would have held on longer."

Julian noted that she had picked Armani up from the Washington Street location many times before. She is struggling to understand how the suspects remain free days after being publicly named.

"To know that they're still on the run. That hurt even more," Julian said. "I am thinking justice has been served, them being behind bars. I am thinking they are locked up, but they are still running. Your name was out there, Saturday and here today is Monday. You let two whole days go by without turning yourself in."

3-year-old Armani Lyons (Credit: GoFundMe)

The backstory:

The investigation began following the death of the toddler on Easter Sunday. One of the suspects, Barbara Edwards, had previously served as a babysitter for the child.

Community impact and next steps

Local perspective:

The violence has shaken the southeast Atlanta community. For the family, the wait for justice is becoming unbearable as they mourn a child they never expected to lose.

"Nobody is saying nothing. Not knowing nothing. Of what's going on or why," Julian said. "Why doesn't even matter because it should not have happen. I never thought he'd be gone."

What's next:

Police are continuing to search for Edwards and Hardeman.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.