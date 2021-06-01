Families displaced after Memorial Drive apartment fire

article

DeKalb County firefighters responded to an early morning blaze at an apartment building on Memorial Drive Tuesday.

Firefighters raced to the Springchase Apartments on the 4900 block of Memorial Drive after reports of heavy smoke and flames.

According to officials, a resident noticed the issue and notified people inside.

All the residents of the 24 units in the building were evacuated without a problem. There were no injuries reported.

The fire was successfully extinguished. Two apartments have fire damage and several others have smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross has been notified to help the residents affected.

Officials currently are working to identify the cause of the fire.

