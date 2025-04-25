Families displaced after fire reignites at DeKalb County apartments

article

At least six families have been displaced from their apartments after an overnight fire in DeKalb County.

Officials say the fire first sparked at the Ashberry apartments on the 3700 block of Flat Shoals Parkway around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday.

What we know:

According to DeKalb Fire officials, crews responded on Thursday night and found light smoke in the basement of the building.

Crews quickly put it out, but the fire reignited just after midnight, forcing residents to evacuate.

After the fire on Flat Shoals Parkway. (FOX 5)

Firefighters have extinguished the blaze, but it left parts of the building seriously damaged.

What they're saying:

One neighbor said she helped other residents escape the burning building.

"My fiancé left the building looking for the fire because of the noise, and he witnessed the second floor of the apartment flaming," she said. "We all just hurried up and announced it around the building so that everyone could get out."

What's next:

Thankfully, officials say no one was hurt in the fire.

The Red Cross is working to help the families affected by the situation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.