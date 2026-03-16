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Famed fitness brand Barry’s paints Midtown Atlanta 'red'

By
Published  March 16, 2026 12:16pm EDT
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Barry's opens in Midtown Atlanta

Barry's opens in Midtown Atlanta

One of the biggest names in fitness -- Barry's -- has arrived in Midtown Atlanta. Barry's is known for its workouts blending cardio and strength training. 

The Brief

    • Global fitness brand Barry's has opened its second studio in Atlanta, this one in the 1105 West Peachtree development in midtown.
    • Barry's launched in Los Angeles back in 1998 and is known for its workout routine blending cardio and strength interval training.
    • The new Midtown facility features the brand's famous Red Room studio space, a dedicated LIFT room, and the Fuel Bar.

ATLANTA - Call it a "red alert" — famed fitness brand Barry’s has arrived in Midtown!

A sensation since it first launched in Los Angeles back in 1998, Barry's is known globally for its workout routine blending cardio and strength interval training. Barry’s opened its first Atlanta location in Buckhead a few years ago, and now the new Midtown studio expands the operation, giving Atlantans another place in which to reach their 2026 fitness goals! The Midtown studio is located in the 1105 West Peachtree development — and, yes, it features one of the brand’s famous Red Rooms.

So…what is the Red Room? It’s exactly what it sounds like: a studio space illuminated by red lights, creating a stylish and intense environment in which up to 45 people at a time can participate in the brand’s RUN x LIFT classes (which combine treadmill intervals with floor-based strength training). Barry’s Midtown also features a dedicated LIFT room (with space for 18 participants), in which instructors will lead 50-minute strength-only workouts. Oh, and did we mention the Fuel Bar, from which you can order a pre- or post-workout protein shake?

Right now, packages and memberships are available for purchase — including a "Welcome to Midtown Atlanta Starter 5-Pack," which includes five classes at the Midtown studios for $85. For more information on Barry’s memberships, click here.

Of course, we wanted to be among the first to check out Barry’s Midtown — and to burn some serious calories in the Red Room! Click the video player in this article to check out our morning working out a sweat!

The Source: Information for this story comes from press materials provided by Barry's and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.


 

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