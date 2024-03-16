Expand / Collapse search

Andre Gordon: Suspect in 3 Falls Township murders captured after Trenton barricade

By Jennifer Lee, FOX 29 Staff and Cheyenne Corin
Updated March 17, 2024 9:26AM
Pennsylvania
3 dead, 1 injured in violent Falls Township shooting rampage

Andre Gordon is accused of shooting and killing two family members and the mother of his children, injuring another and carjacking two vehicles in violent rampage.

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man accused of killing three people during a violent rampage in Falls Township, Pennsylvania Saturday morning before barricading himself inside a Trenton home has finally been captured, officials say.

It all began on Viewpoint Lane in Falls Township just before 9 a.m. when Falls Township police responded to reports of a shooting. 

There, police say Andre Gordon Jr., 26, forced his way into the home and fatally shot two people and fled in a stolen vehicle that was carjacked in Trenton earlier in the morning. The victims have been identified as his 52-year-old stepmother, Karen Gordon, and 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon. Three other people, including a minor, were inside the home and able to hide, according to Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn.

Bucks County DA gives update on Falls Township murders, victims

Bucks County officials provide an update of the fatal shooting in Falls Township and how events involving suspect Andre Gordon unfolded.

He then drove to a home on Edgewood Lane around 9 a.m. where authorities say he forced his way inside and shot and killed 25-year-old Taylor Daniel – the mother of his two children. Authorities say four other people were inside that home and one person was injured after they were struck by Gordon with a rifle. 

After fleeing that scene, around 9:15 a.m. police say he carjacked a 44-year-old male driver at gunpoint outside a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville. He fled that scene in the driver’s dark gray Honda CRV. 

Andre-Gordon-Falls-Township-Fatal-Shootings.jpg

Andre Gordon, 26, is wanted in connection with two fatal shootings that left three people dead in Falls Township, PA Saturday morning.

A short time later, authorities confirmed that Honda was found unoccupied in Trenton and that SWAT teams were converging on a nearby home to search for Gordon.

Police had believed Gordon barricaded himself inside a home near the 100 block of Miller Street in Trenton where the carjacked vehicle was found. Authorities say they received information that Gordon may have taken multiple people hostage inside.

Police later confirmed the home's residents had been taken to safety with no injuries. Gordon was taken into custody around 5 p.m. 

By mid-afternoon, officers surrounded the house on a taped-off block, calling to Gordon through a loudspeaker and trying to persuade him to come out.

"Andre, get away from the windows. If you would like to surrender, dial 911 now," one message went.

Falls Township shooting suspect captured on Trenton street

Andre Gordon, accused of shooting and killing three people in Bucks County, was captured on a Trenton street after an hours-long barricade situation, in which he was not in the barricaded home.

Police determined later that Gordon was not in the house on Phillips Avenue. He was found walking a street just blocks away after police say he slipped through the barricade.

On Sunday, New Jersey officials announced several charges against Gordon, including carjacking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of an assault firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines, and possession of hollow-point ammunition.

According to police, it is believed that Gordon knew all of the victims who were fatally shot. He is also believed to currently be homeless and has ties to Trenton, New Jersey. Authorities believe he has ties to the home police had surrounded.

Trenton Police and an eyewitness talk about Andre Gordon arrest

Trenton Police Director Steve Wilson and an eyewitness to the arrest of Andre Gordon talk about how the day unfolded and how the arrest took place.

Officials said they couldn't yet speak to a motive for the attacks. While Gordon had had some minor brushes with the law, they were "nothing that would indicate that anything like this would happen," Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney said at a news conference.

Viewpoint-Lane-house.jpg

A shelter-in-place order was sent to residents in Falls Township by phone and by mobile alert around 9:30 a.m. and was lifted by 12:30 p.m.

Trenton hostage situation: People pulled from windows

Falls Township triple murder suspect Andre Gordon, accused of killing his stepmother, sister and the mother of his two children, may have taken hostages in Trenton. Video shows people being pulled out of windows in the area as police try to detain him.

The Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled as a result of the shelter-in-place, and several local businesses in the area also closed temporarily.

Governor Josh Shapiro noted he was informed of the shooting and said on X that he directed Pennsylvania State Police to work with local law enforcement, and to provide whatever support they might need.