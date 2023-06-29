Falling tree traps Atlanta woman in home

article

An Atlanta woman was trapped in her home overnight when a large tree came crashing down onto her road.

The incident shortly after midnight on the 900 block of Victory Drive.

The tree also knocked out power to the woman's home and internet service.

Firefighters said the tree was even too large for them to cut up.

They notified the Parks and Recreation Department to clear some branches so the woman could leave her home.

Thankfully, the falling tree did not injure anyone.