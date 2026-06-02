Fallen tree traps man during severe LaGrange thunderstorm

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The Brief Emergency crews rescued a man who became trapped inside a bedroom when a large oak tree crashed into a home during a severe storm. Two other individuals managed to escape the home safely before first responders and a family member lifted the collapsed roof to free the victim. High winds causing down trees kept firefighters busy as a second home on Park Avenue also sustained severe damage.



First responders rescued a man trapped under a collapsed roof after a large tree crashed into a home during a severe thunderstorm on Monday.

What we know:

The LaGrange Fire Department, LaGrange Police Department and Troup County AMR responded to a home at 1103 First Avenue around 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

Emergency crews arrived to find that a large oak tree had toppled onto the home after severe thunderstorms brought wind gusts approaching 60 mph.

Three people were inside the home when the tree struck. While two people escaped the building safely, a third person was lying in bed when the impact caused portions of the roof and ceiling to cave in, trapping him inside a bedroom.

Before emergency personnel arrived, a family member went back inside the home to help the trapped man.

Working together, firefighters, police officers and the family member lifted the collapsed structural pieces and pulled the man to safety.

Troup County AMR personnel evaluated the victim at the scene, but he declined medical treatment and transport.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identity or age of the man who was trapped inside the bedroom. It also remains unclear if the building has been officially condemned or if the displaced residents are receiving housing assistance.

Big picture view:

The tree collapse on First Avenue was part of a larger severe weather system that impacted the area. Fire officials said crews responded to multiple weather-related incidents during the storm. Another home located at 610 Park Avenue also sustained significant damage after a tree fell onto that structure.