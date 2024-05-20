Falcons training camp at IBM Field closed, fans invited to offsite practices

article

The Atlanta Falcons have announced that fans will be unable to attend the 2024 AT&T Training Camp because of ongoing construction at IBM Performance Field.

Instead, they will invite fans to attend two open practices at offsite locations.

The first will take place at Seckinger High School in Buford on July 27 as a part of the NFL's Training Camp Back Together Weekend. The free practice will mark the Falcons' return to a local high school for the first time since a 2016 practice at Grayson High School.

The second will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 2. Tickets for the practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be $5 with proceeds benefiting support of medical programs and treatment services at Emory Healthcare, the official team healthcare provider of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons plan to welcome fans back to Flowery Branch in 2025.

More information including times, parking and how to secure tickets for this year's two offsite practices will be announced at a later date.