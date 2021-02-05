Falcons invite metro Atlanta health care workers to attend Super Bowl

Nearly two dozen metro Atlanta health care workers will be front and center cheering on the teams at Super Bowl LV in Florida.

The Atlanta Falcons, along with Emory Healthcare and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, selected 23 vaccinated health care workers to attend the big game.

In an article, the Falcons said the selected health care workers were invited as a thank you for their unwavering commitment to the metro Atlanta community throughout the pandemic.

"We are extremely grateful for the frontline workers who have spent months battling the COVID-19 pandemic here in Atlanta and throughout the state of Georgia," Atlanta Falcons President & CEO Rich McKay said. "As the NFL season comes to its conclusion, we are thrilled to host 23 frontline heroes from Emory Healthcare and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay."

Fifteen health care workers from Emory Healthcare were chosen to attend the super bowl, including an emergency room nurse, an ICU nurse, a cardiac nurse tech, and a patient care assistant.

Another eight health care workers were selected from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night in Tampa, Florida.

