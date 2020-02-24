Falcons host cheerleader prep classes ahead of 2020 auditions

FOX 5 is now your official station to watch the Atlanta Falcons – which means we’re also your official station to watch the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders. And with auditions for the 2020 season rapidly approaching, a new crop of cheerleaders will soon take the field to root on Atlanta’s home team.

Preliminary auditions for the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders will be held Sunday, April 26th at the Georgia International Convention center, beginning at 10:00 a.m. -- with finals taking place on Wednesday the 29th at 6:30 p.m. Squad leaders are looking for dancers with a dance/cheer background who are at least 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or G.E.D., and have a part-time or full-time job or are current college students – oh, and a positive attitude is also a must!

While auditions are a serious and rigorous process, candidates can get a (literal) leg-up on the competition by attending an Audition Prep class, which gives potential cheerleaders the chance to ask questions about the program and learn some combinations similar to those performed at games. Those who attend at least two prep classes will also get an early look at part of the “first cuts” audition routine, and one participant from each class automatically advances to the finals.

Prep classes will be held March 7th, March 19th, and April 9th at Dance 101 in Atlanta, and April 25th in Metro Atlanta. Prep classes cost $45 to attend, and registration may be accessed online here.

A certain handsome feature reporter may not have a dance background, but he’s definitely older than 18 years and (usually) has a positive attitude? So…does he have what it takes to audition for the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders? Click the video player to find out!