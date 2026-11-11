Falcons cut kicker Nick Folk following Sunday loss to Bengals

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The Brief Atlanta Falcons signed kicker Jake Moody from Baltimore after waiving veteran Nick Folk following a critical short miss. Folk missed a 38-yard try on Sunday, snapping a streak of 107 straight makes inside 40 yards. The roster switch comes directly behind two major pre-deadline trades sent out by the front office



The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with veteran kicker Nick Folk on Wednesday, signing former San Francisco draft pick Jake Moody directly off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad.

What we know:

The team announced Wednesday that Folk was released while Moody was added to take over kicking duties.

Moody, 26, recently drilled a 53-yard field goal through the rain during a 33–10 Ravens loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

Folk, 42, connected on 107 consecutive field-goal attempts from inside 40 yards before missing wide left on a 38-yard attempt during Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The veteran converted 13 of 18 field goals during his first campaign in Atlanta after missing only one try in each of his previous three seasons.

Big picture view:

Folk's exit follows a flurry of activity ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

On Monday, Atlanta dealt safety Jessie Bates III to the Jaguars for a 2027 second-round draft choice and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

On Tuesday, the club sent starting center Ryan Neuzil to Baltimore in exchange for offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and a 2028 sixth-round selection.

The Falcons also activated offensive tackle Cameron Williams from injured reserve to the active roster.

What we don't know:

Team officials have not announced whether Moody will handle kickoff duties moving forward or if additional roster moves are planned before the next matchup.

Officials have also not stated if Folk will be brought back to the practice squad or pursue opportunities elsewhere.